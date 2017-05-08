LMP launches billboard campaign for green energy and better education

The green LMP party’s Ökopolisz Foundation has launched a billboard campaign to promote green energy and better education in the service of better informed citizens, Szilvia Lengyel, co-leader of the foundation said on Sunday. The campaign dubbed “You decide on your future!” turns on three messages: “Good education instead of government propaganda”, “Green surfaces instead of concrete” and “Renewable energy instead of Paks 2”, the latter referring to the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant.

Education should aim to contribute to a knowledge-based society instead of training workers for work on assembly lines, the statement said. Policymaking should support sustainable, renewable and economically viable energy resources instead of dangerous nuclear energy. It should also advance the right to a healthy environment, LMP added.