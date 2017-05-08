 
May 8th, 2017

LMP launches billboard campaign for green energy and better education

By

The green LMP party’s Ökopolisz Foundation has launched a billboard campaign to promote green energy and better education in the service of better informed citizens, Szilvia Lengyel, co-leader of the foundation said on Sunday. The campaign dubbed “You decide on your future!” turns on three messages: “Good education instead of government propaganda”, “Green surfaces instead of concrete” and “Renewable energy instead of Paks 2”, the latter referring to the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant.

Education should aim to contribute to a knowledge-based society instead of training workers for work on assembly lines, the statement said. Policymaking should support sustainable, renewable and economically viable energy resources instead of dangerous nuclear energy. It should also advance the right to a healthy environment, LMP added.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Bowen

    Hungarians don’t want green energy, trees, or adequate education. They want to hate foreigners (except Russians) and gaze at Orban Viktor’s face, and are happy that billions of forints are spent on these things.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.