Orbán hails Hungary-Germany business ties

Hungarians workers have demonstrated that they are able to meet the highest German standards, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at the inauguration of a new plant of electrical systems company OBO Bettermann’s Hungarian unit. The success of the Hungarian subsidiary of OBO Bettermann is the joint achievement of Germans and Hungarians, Orbán said, adding that the unit is the German manufacturer’s best performer. The reason why the company is now opening a new plant is that Hungarians workers have shown they meet the highest German standards, he said, expressing thanks to company head Ulrich L. Bettermann for entering the Hungarian market in the difficult times of the country’s post- Communist transformation. Believing in Hungary’s future and promoting Hungarian-German friendship, they saw business opportunities, built factories and created jobs in this country, he said.

During the event, a bust of former German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher was inaugurated in the presence of his widow Barbara Genscher. Orbán praised Genscher, along with former Bavarian minister-president Franz Josef Strauss and former Chancellor Helmuth Kohl, as historic personalities who never gave up the dream of Germany’s reunification, a precondition, he said, for freedom in central and eastern Europe.