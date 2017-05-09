 
May 9th, 2017

Áder takes presidential oath, warns of growing tensions in Hungarian politics

By

János Áder took his second presidential oath of office in Hungary’s parliament on Monday. Parliament decided on March 13 to re-elect him for another five-year term. In his inauguration address, Áder noted the dramatic deterioration of public discourse in Hungary, and advocated the example of Hungary’s historic Compromise with its one-time Habsburg rulers. He argued that “if we continue like this, we will ruin all we built since 1990… everything will be questioned, all agreements will be neglected and all borders crossed.”

Áder warned that next year’s parliamentary election was drawing near, and said that “most voters will surely not wish to sit on top of an erupting volcano for the next year”. He suggested confirming that “we are all citizens of Europe, we all belong to the Hungarian nation, and we all want a decent, honest, and peaceful life”. Jobbik said after the inauguration that the ruling parties should listen to Áder’s remarks about the sanctity of the family and children. Green LMP said one of Áder’s most important obligations in his second term would be to invite a referendum on the Paks nuclear power plant upgrade project.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Our Glorious President always speak wise words: “There where I have passed, the grass will never grow gain. Chieftains must understand that the spirit of the law is greater than its letter. Let’s trample the weak and hurdle the dead.”
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/83e78287a0fe010ff365ff547f1bdae3495c9d0f30eeaefddf2f152b3943f372.jpg

  • wolfi

    Really?
    Compromise with its one-time Habsburg rulers
    I thought Hungarians ruled the world …

    On the other hand, blindly following the mad Austrian emperor into WW1 – and later Hitle into WW2 shows the character of the Hungarian ruling elite of those days, all those aristocrats and Horthy and …

