Áder takes presidential oath, warns of growing tensions in Hungarian politics

János Áder took his second presidential oath of office in Hungary’s parliament on Monday. Parliament decided on March 13 to re-elect him for another five-year term. In his inauguration address, Áder noted the dramatic deterioration of public discourse in Hungary, and advocated the example of Hungary’s historic Compromise with its one-time Habsburg rulers. He argued that “if we continue like this, we will ruin all we built since 1990… everything will be questioned, all agreements will be neglected and all borders crossed.”

Áder warned that next year’s parliamentary election was drawing near, and said that “most voters will surely not wish to sit on top of an erupting volcano for the next year”. He suggested confirming that “we are all citizens of Europe, we all belong to the Hungarian nation, and we all want a decent, honest, and peaceful life”. Jobbik said after the inauguration that the ruling parties should listen to Áder’s remarks about the sanctity of the family and children. Green LMP said one of Áder’s most important obligations in his second term would be to invite a referendum on the Paks nuclear power plant upgrade project.