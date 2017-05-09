Direkt36: How EU-funded projects secretly contributed to the Orbán family’s enrichment

A great many trucks were coming and going a few years ago in Érd – a city near the Hungarian capital of Budapest – where the sewerage system was being built at the time. The trucks delivered hundreds of concrete elements and tons of stones needed for the publicly financed construction, worth of 30 billion forints (96 million euros). In many cases, the trucks were coming from an industrial site lying by a curvy road close to a village called Gánt, an hour’s drive from the capital.

The site belongs to one of the business interests of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s family, whose companies have produced spectacular growth in the past few years. The businesses owned by the father and by the two brothers of the PM, dealing with mining, manufacturing concrete products, and transportation, have nearly doubled their revenues since 2013 and their profits have risen even faster..