Direkt36: How EU-funded projects secretly contributed to the Orbán family’s enrichment

A great many trucks were coming and going a few years ago in Érd – a city near the Hungarian capital of Budapest – where the sewerage system was being built at the time. The trucks delivered hundreds of concrete elements and tons of stones needed for the publicly financed construction, worth of 30 billion forints (96 million euros). In many cases, the trucks were coming from an industrial site lying by a curvy road close to a village called Gánt, an hour’s drive from the capital.

The site belongs to one of the business interests of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s family, whose companies have produced spectacular growth in the past few years. The businesses owned by the father and by the two brothers of the PM, dealing with mining, manufacturing concrete products, and transportation, have nearly doubled their revenues since 2013 and their profits have risen even faster..

Source: How EU-funded projects secretly contributed to the Orbán family’s enrichment

  • The Whorban Family made a fortune during his 1st stint as PM – 1998 to 2002, so the Hungarian voters knew about this and approved it without any problems in 2010. Hungarians just wants Whorban to be the most rich person in the world and every bit they can help to pay into that scheme, just makes them happier.

    It is just we foreigners who disapprove, then we may have a twisted opinion that public office should not be used for personal wealth creation, but we are obviously wrong.

  • ViktorZorroban

    People who say that Hungary has become the Wild West, corrupt and lawless should see the brave work our Glorious Rendőrség is doing, like arresting protesters and people who have become so poor in the last years that they are a disgrace for FairyLand Fidesznikstan.
    • wolfi

      Always remember the Fidesz motto (popularised by Lázár János aka Laser-Johnny from his Audi sports car):
      If you have nothing, then you are nothing!

  • Illiberal Revolution

    Doesn’t this show Orbán’s genious? Let the EU pay for its own destruction by bankrupting it!

    • EU never ever pays the full cost, just a part of it, so in this case Hungarian tax payers contributed also, but we foreigners (Russians excluded, then they never have been foreigners in the mental Eastern Europe) are the only ones who have a problem with that…

      • ViktorZorroban

        Illiberal Revolution is 124% right. Our Fat Midget Leader is a true genius. And an Adonis. But foremost somebody who only has the best plans laid out for his poor, miserable and depressed compatriots. Even for the uneducated, retarded schmucks who misspell ‘genius’.

