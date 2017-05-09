Minister for Paks expansion trusts it can be completed before 2026, starts to shift blame on EC for possible delay

János Süli, the minister without portfolio in charge of the Paks nuclear plant upgrade project, voiced confidence on Monday that the two new blocks would be completed and operational by 2026, as planned. Süli added, however, that his team was “evaluating the possible impact on the final deadline” of delays in the preparations, according to him“caused by the European Commission’s investigation” into the project. The minister stressed the government’s focus on ensuring that 40% of the contracts in the upgrade project should go to Hungarian companies, as stipulated by the general agreement, but also noted possible complications.

Süli said that the Russian loan to finance the project was made could soon be made to the Russian general contractor. He also announced that Attila Aszódi, who was earlier government commissioner in charge of the upgrade, will work with him as state secretary in the future. Concerning his own position, Süli said he would oversee planning and construction of the two new blocks, as well as negotiations for future fuel supplies. Government office chief János Lázár will continue liaising with the EU concerning the upgrade project, he added.