Government temporarily suspends tougher EU border checks

Hungary’s government is temporarily suspending implementation of the EU regulation on “systematic border control”, an interior ministry official said. Over the past month sections of the Hungarian border have become extremely congested due to stricter control, state secretary Károly Kontrát said, and waiting times are expected to multiply during the summer season. The measure came into effect after it was published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny on Tuesday. In place of the tightened EU controls, the government will introduce targeted border checks, Kontrát said.

From the very start, the government had “doubts as to the practicality” of a systematic control of every EU or third country citizen crossing the borders of the Schengen area in either direction, he said. For this reason, Hungary considered the past weeks as a “test ride”, he said, adding that the EU should stop “pestering” EU citizens and concentrate on stopping and controlling illegal migrants and investigating terrorists. Introduced in early April, the regulation allows member states to suspend systematic control if risk analysis proves the suspension will pose no security risk.