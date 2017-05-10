 
May 10th, 2017

National Bank initiates steps against virtual currency OneCoin

The National Bank of Hungary said it had agreed with a number of authorities on joint measures against the virtual currency OneCoin. The NBH discussed OneCoin, which it said “shows some signs of a pyramid scheme”, with Interior Ministry bodies, the Budapest Police Headquarters, Budapest’s Chief Prosecutor, Hungary’s Chief Prosecutor, the National Tax and Customs Authority, the National Investigation Office and the National Police Headquarters at a meeting on Friday. The NBH noted that it had issued written warnings concerning the use of virtual currencies, such as OneCoin and BitCoin, on nine occasions over the past three-and-a-half years.

  • National Hiphop

    Fair enough – the National Bank wishes to maintain its privilege of ripping everyone off.

    I do not touch OneCoin even with a pole, my MLM-days are over for this life, but it is typical that NBH is attacking BitCoin, then how does anyone think all those Chinese criminals could buy Hungarian Residence Permits for 300 KEuro if not first buying BitCoins inside China?

    BitCoin has fed quite a Few Fat Fidesz Felines aka FFFF:
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EBnzcNHhj4Q/maxresdefault.jpg

  • ViktorZorroban

    OneCoin is brought to you by the same people who scammed 10,000s of Hungarians with SiteTalk. In a very Fidesznik way, they told these naive schmucks that they could have their cake and eat it too. And now they do it allover again…

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9ea6b35da6596ed24b2d36c4254e00a25eddb484fd93788438601c6b4de921a6.png

