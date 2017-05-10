National Bank initiates steps against virtual currency OneCoin

The National Bank of Hungary said it had agreed with a number of authorities on joint measures against the virtual currency OneCoin. The NBH discussed OneCoin, which it said “shows some signs of a pyramid scheme”, with Interior Ministry bodies, the Budapest Police Headquarters, Budapest’s Chief Prosecutor, Hungary’s Chief Prosecutor, the National Tax and Customs Authority, the National Investigation Office and the National Police Headquarters at a meeting on Friday. The NBH noted that it had issued written warnings concerning the use of virtual currencies, such as OneCoin and BitCoin, on nine occasions over the past three-and-a-half years.