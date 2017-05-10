 
May 10th, 2017

President of Hungarian Academy of Sciences stresses their independence after being re-elected



The Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) re-elected its president, László Lovász, for another three-year term on the second day of its 188th general assembly on Tuesday. The academy is an independent body, which gives priority to the interests of science, irrespective of its members’ political affiliation, Lovász, who is a renowned mathematician by profession, told a press briefing.

He noted that the MTA offered to mediate between the government and the Central European University (CEU), a Budapest university funded by American financier George Soros, Which recently became the target of an amendment to the higher education law tightening control over foreign universities in Hungary. “As the CEU has an excellent scientific record, the academy would see it as extremely unfortunate should it be forced to move abroad”, Lovász said.

  • The academy is an independent body, which gives priority to the interests of science, irrespective of its members’ political affiliation, Lovász, who is a renowned mathematician by profession, told a press briefing.

    All hail to the country where the newly re-elected president, László Lovász of the Academy of Sciences on its 188th general assembly needs to inform the public that it is first and foremost prioritize science, not politics.
    The need to make such a statement, makes you wonder if it reflects reality…

