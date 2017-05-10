President of Hungarian Academy of Sciences stresses their independence after being re-elected

The Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) re-elected its president, László Lovász, for another three-year term on the second day of its 188th general assembly on Tuesday. The academy is an independent body, which gives priority to the interests of science, irrespective of its members’ political affiliation, Lovász, who is a renowned mathematician by profession, told a press briefing.

He noted that the MTA offered to mediate between the government and the Central European University (CEU), a Budapest university funded by American financier George Soros, Which recently became the target of an amendment to the higher education law tightening control over foreign universities in Hungary. “As the CEU has an excellent scientific record, the academy would see it as extremely unfortunate should it be forced to move abroad”, Lovász said.