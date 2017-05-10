Thirty silver coins, adjusted for inflation – The Budapest Beacon

Last year, a sudden government decree appropriated HUF 118 billion (USD 413 million) for Hungarian churches. The funds were quietly wired to the churches at the end of December 2016, little more than a year before national elections in 2018.

A group known as Civil Society on the Budget (Civilek a Költségvetésről) caught on to the strange decree, and Balázs Romhányi, director of Budapest’s Fiscal Responsibility Institute, filed a Freedom of Information Request to find out precisely on what grounds the churches received the public funds — but without success.