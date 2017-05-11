European Court of Justice hears Hungary and Slovakia’s case against migrant quotas

The case against the European Union’s migrant quota system brought by Hungary and Slovakia started on Wednesday at the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Hungary and Slovakia turned to the ECJ in December 2015 after EU interior ministers voted in September to implement a mandatory quota system to redistribute 120,000 refugees among EU member states. The decision was accepted by a qualified majority, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary voting against and Denmark abstaining.

The quota system was planned in response to a wave of illegal migrants that arrived in the EU in 2015. The decision compels Hungary to accept 1,294 refugees.

In court, Hungary was represented by ministry of interior official Miklós Zoltán Fehér. Hungary and Slovakia challenged the European Commission decision and Hungary asked the Luxembourg court to annul it, or at least the part pertaining to Hungary. The “multitude of arguments” against the legislation is in itself proof of its “shaky foundations”, Fehér said, citing numerous procedural and substantive issues. The European Council’s representative said it was unacceptable that Hungary aspired to a special status regarding the refugee resettlement scheme.