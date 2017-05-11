Liberal Party calls on state secretary to apologize to LGBTQ community for his remarks

An executive of the Hungarian Liberal Party has called on Miklós Soltész, state secretary for church, citizenship and civil society relations, to apologise to the LGBTQ community for recent, disparaging remarks. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Anett Bősz stated that Soltész had insulted some 500,000 Hungarians by saying in parliament that application of the acronym LGBTQ was “lunacy”.

Bősz invited Soltész to join this year’s Budapest Pride march “to ascertain that members of the gay community are just as flesh and blood as anyone else, the only difference from straight peers being their sexual orientation or identity.” They are entitled to equal rights and the same human dignity, she added. At her press conference, Bősz also demanded that the government take steps to prevent an upcoming conference in Budapest by the “World Congress of Families”. She argued that the “Putin-friendly” US organisation was gravely homophobic and discriminative.