Politico: Hungary’s latest refrain: ‘We will be slaves no longer’

For weeks on end, tens of thousands of mostly young Hungarians have demonstrated in the streets of Budapest, in what is becoming a new political movement against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.(…)

While most opposition parties have supported the protests, they remain deeply divided. Of nine centrist, left-wing, and liberal-leaning opposition parties, five would fail to meet the minimum 4 percent threshold to get into parliament. And the largest opposition group in Hungary remains the far-right Jobbik party, which enjoys the support of 14 percent of the population and has been the main beneficiary of Orbán’s declining popularity.