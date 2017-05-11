Secret services found no incriminating information on Orbán’s Russian ties

Hungary’s secret services did not present any incriminating information in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, parliament’s national security committee established at a meeting on Wednesday. The committee meeting was proposed by the Socialist Party last week after Ferenc Gyurcsány, former prime minister and leader of the Democratic Coalition (DK), claimed that Orbán was being blackmailed by Russia with compromising information. The heads of secret services told the committee that “no security risk affecting Hungary’s national sovereignty” had been raised in connection with a prime minister during his times in office since 1990. Neither Gyurcsány nor Orbán attended the meeting.

Gyurcsány said in a statement that he would attend the committee’s hearing on the condition that Orbán also attends. He said that if Orbán did not appear before the committee, he would officially brief the head of the committee in person on every piece of information in his possession in connection with the prime minister.

Zsolt Molnár, the Socialist head of the committee, called it regrettable that neither the prime minister nor Orbán had shown up to the meeting, as the committee had been looking forward to discussing the allegations that had emerged in recent weeks. Ádám Mirkóczki of Jobbik confirmed that no incriminating evidence had been presented in connection with the prime minister, adding that Gyurcsány “was either lying or being deceptive” when he made the accusations. He questioned why Gyurcsány would hold on to compromising information instead of releasing it.

DK spokesman Zsolt Gréczy told a press conference after the session got under way that if Orbán had attended the meeting then he would have been confronted with the information Gyurcsány had talked about in Gyurcsány’s presence. Given that Orbán “wouldn not take up the confrontation”, Gyurcsány would have to brief the head of the committee, Gréczy added.