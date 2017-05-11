 
May 11th, 2017

Socialists question why personal data in public survey may be handled by Russians

By

The government’s public survey dubbed “national consultation” now under way could be used to influence next year’s parliamentary election, A Socialist MP said on Wednesday, citing reports of the suspected abuse of sensitive personal data of survey respondents and the possibility that their data had got into the hands of Russians.

“What is this if not preparations for possible manipulation of the election?” Nándor Gúr told a press conference held in front of the data protection authority (NAIH). Gúr urged the authority to speed up its investigation into the reports that surfaced a month ago and publish its findings.

The Socialist lawmaker cited reports that the personal data of Hungarians had appeared on the website of Yandex, a Russian internet company. He added that in 2011 the company had admitted to handing over unspecified data to the Russian intelligence community. Gúr said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had insisted “within the walls of Parliament” that everything in connection with the public survey was being conducted legally and therefore the personal data of voters could not have got outside of the country.

Gúr at the same time questioned why the national security committee had not been allowed to deal with the issue. “Many are justifiably asking whether what is going on isn’t digital treason,” Gúr said, calling on the entire government to resign.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.