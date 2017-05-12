EC raises GDP growth forecasts for Hungary to 3.6%

The European Commission has raised its projections for GDP growth in Hungary to 3.6% for this year and 3.5% for 2018. The projections for 2017 and 2018 were raised from 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. The EC’s projections are below the government’s forecasts for GDP growth of 4.1% in 2017 and 4.3% in 2018. The EC said growth this year and next would be bolstered by a pickup in investments, lifted by European Union funded projects, added capacity in the manufacturing sector and higher household consumption, helped by an upturn in retail lending and positive labour market developments. The EC noted the benefit to growth of government-initiated measures reducing corporate tax and payroll tax, while raising the minimum wage over several years starting in 2017.

Domestic risks are “broadly balanced”, the report said. On the upside, corporate adjustment to higher wages may be smoother than expected. On the downside, the pass-through of wage increases to prices may be higher and faster, triggering a monetary policy reaction. The spring forecast puts the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP at 2.3% in 2017 and 2.4% in 2018. The government targets deficits of 2.4% of GDP for both years.