 
May 12th, 2017

EC raises GDP growth forecasts for Hungary to 3.6%

By

The European Commission has raised its projections for GDP growth in Hungary to 3.6% for this year and 3.5% for 2018. The projections for 2017 and 2018 were raised from 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. The EC’s projections are below the government’s forecasts for GDP growth of 4.1% in 2017 and 4.3% in 2018. The EC said growth this year and next would be bolstered by a pickup in investments, lifted by European Union funded projects, added capacity in the manufacturing sector and higher household consumption, helped by an upturn in retail lending and positive labour market developments. The EC noted the benefit to growth of government-initiated measures reducing corporate tax and payroll tax, while raising the minimum wage over several years starting in 2017.

Domestic risks are “broadly balanced”, the report said. On the upside, corporate adjustment to higher wages may be smoother than expected. On the downside, the pass-through of wage increases to prices may be higher and faster, triggering a monetary policy reaction. The spring forecast puts the budget deficit as a percentage of GDP at 2.3% in 2017 and 2.4% in 2018. The government targets deficits of 2.4% of GDP for both years.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.