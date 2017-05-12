Fidesz spends HUF 1.5 billion in 2016, with only HUF 1 billion revenue

The revenues of governing Fidesz amounted to slightly over one billion forints (EUR 3.2 million) last year, while the party’s spending totalled 1.5 billion forints, according to its profit and loss statement published in the official Hivatalos Értesítő. The largest part of the party’s revenues, 877 million forints, came from the central budget. It collected 157 million forints from membership fees and 47 million forints from other contributions and donations, the report said. On the spending side, the party used 653 million forints to purchase equipment, while operational costs came to 312 million forints for the whole year. Fidesz spent 240 million forints on political activities and a total 365 million forints on activities not defined. In 2015, the party had similar revenues but its spending amounted to 921 million forints.