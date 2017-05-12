Gov’t office chief: financing options for Paks expansion “constantly evaluated”

Concerning the planned upgrade of the Paks nuclear plant, the government office chief said the debt management agency (ÁKK) would evaluate financing options every time it is presented with bills for the project. The agency has been given the option to decide whether to settle outstanding charges related to the upgrade project using loans from the open market, funds from the budget or by drawing on a 10 billion euro credit line provided by the Russian state, János Lázár told a weekly press briefing. Hungary’s position on the financial market has improved since signing the loan agreement with Russia in June 2014, he noted.

The government’s economic cabinet asked for the opinion of ÁKK, the economy ministry and the Rothschild Group on replacing the Russian loan with financing from the market but decided to stick with the original contract; even an international consortium would struggle to provide 10 billion euros of financing with 30 years maturity, Lázár said. Up until March 6 this year, work costing around 100 million euros was completed, he noted. The Russian credit line has been available since April 29, and in the next twelve months around 600-900 million euros of work is expected to be carried out, Lázár added.