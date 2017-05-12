 
May 12th, 2017

Gov’t wants say in choosing distributor for EEA/Norway Grants

The Hungarian government insists on having an influence on the tender for the EEA/Norway Grants fund manager to ensure that all NGOs have equal access, the deputy state secretary for international affairs of the prime minister’s office told daily Magyar Idők. The third round of talks between the EEA/Norway Grants, supporting 15 member states of the European Union, and Hungary’s government, scheduled for mid-May, is “expected to go smoothly”, Zsigmond Perényi said. The only point of contention is the tender to appoint the fund manager, a process the Hungarian government insists on having a say in. The fund manager will decide on the distribution of funds later in the process, he said.

The government seeks to reach an agreement on the 2014-2021 financial period, Perényi said, but does not feel compelled to accept any offer. If the talks are successful, Hungary will receive 214.6 million euros in the period, with 107.5 million euros coming from Norway Grants and 108.9 million euros from the EEA, a fund managed by non-EU members Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, Perényi said.

