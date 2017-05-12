 
May 12th, 2017

Hungary’s Joci Pápai Makes Eurovision Grand Final To Become First Ever Roma Finalist  – Hungary Today

His song “Origo”, a hip hop influenced track which blends traditional gypsy music was written by Joci himself. He made it into the top ten on Thursday evening at the second semi-finals of the 18th Eurovision festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, out of a eighteen-member field on the basis of a combination of points given by the professional jury and the audience.

