MEP groups to submit two draft resolutions on Hungary next week

MEP groups are expected to submit two draft resolutions on Hungary to the European Parliament next week. The resolutions will follow up on an EP debate held last month on the situation in Hungary mainly concerning legislation affecting the Central European University and NGOs. The debate was also addressed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. the European People’s Party group, calls on the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) to continue the debate and take appropriate steps if it finds that the Hungarian government failed to address the concerns expressed by the EU by the deadline set by the European Commission. The resolution urges the EC to conduct a thorough analysis of the situation in Hungary and to help the country find solutions to addressing the EU’s concerns. It also calls on the government to continue to pursue dialogue with the EC, and in the meantime, adhere to the recommendations put forward by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The other resolution, drafted jointly by the Socialists and Democrats, the liberal ALDE group, the Greens and the European United Left-Nordic Green Left, proposes preparations for activating Article 7 of the EU Treaty against Hungary, arguing that there is an “emerging systemic threat to the rule of law” in the country. The four groups call on LIBE to initiate the so-called nuclear option so that a plenary can vote on a reasoned proposal calling on the European Council to launch the procedure. The resolution also calls on the Hungarian government to amend parts of the higher education law and its asylum regulations in connection with which the EU has expressed concerns, and to withdraw a bill on the transparency of civil groups funded by foreign donors.

The resolution asks the EC to strictly monitor the use of EU funds by the Hungarian government. “Hungary is a test for the EU to prove its capacity and willingness to react to threats and breaches of its own founding values by a Member State,” the draft resolution says. Resolutions in the EP are passed with a simple majority.