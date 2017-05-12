Representatives of the Socialist Party will boycott media outlets serving the ruling Fidesz party and communicate only with the independent Hungarian media, the party’s press chief said. The outlets listed by István Nyakó include state television news channel M1, commercial channels Tv2 and Echo Tv, the Magyar Idők and Magyar Hirlap dailies, free distribution daily Lokál, as well as news portals origo. hu, Pestisracok.hu and 888.hu. These outlets acquired by Fidesz people with taxpayers’ money and supported with state funds present a falsely idealistic Image of Hungary, while repeatedly distort statements by opposition politicians, Nyakó told a press conference.
Socialists to boycott media linked to Fidesz
