 
May 12th, 2017

Socialists to boycott media linked to Fidesz

By

Representatives of the Socialist Party will boycott media outlets serving the ruling Fidesz party and communicate only with the independent Hungarian media, the party’s press chief said. The outlets listed by István Nyakó include state television news channel M1, commercial channels Tv2 and Echo Tv, the Magyar Idők and Magyar Hirlap dailies, free distribution daily Lokál, as well as news portals origo. hu, Pestisracok.hu and 888.hu. These outlets acquired by Fidesz people with taxpayers’ money and supported with state funds present a falsely idealistic Image of Hungary, while repeatedly distort statements by opposition politicians, Nyakó told a press conference.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    A falsely idealistic image? Look at Orban’s big, fat sausage.
    What is there not to love?!
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9162c0e096423fcb17ee5d0c622e8291606ded30abc839f1b2206bcbdcdb0d65.png

    • National Hiphop

      Leto surely loves it – Mr. Micropenis just made a cameo under the previous post 😀

      • Bowen

        Please, someone, don’t post any more ‘gay news’ here. For some reason, it attracts Leto, and makes him excited.

  • Pali

    What???!!!!! Channel M1, TV2, and Echo TV, Magyar Idők and Magyar Hirlap dailies, free distribution daily Lakál, as well as news portals origo.hu, Pestisracok.hu and 888.hu are all being boycotted by representatives of the Socialist party. And what may I ask is the reason? The Socialists say they present a false idealistic image of Hungary and they distort statements made by opposition politicians. The word socialist gets worse and worse by the the hour and by the day. How in heavens name do they expect the people of their own party to get clued up on the true meaning of Democracy, and the daily running of the Hungarian government? Fidesz keeps all people in Hungary up to date with all truths in the country, even the lies and propaganda that emits from the Socialist and other opposition parties. To turn their backs on these news outlets, destroys their so called views on true democracy, and puts them inline with the most ruthfull dictaters of all time. I and many others read and listen to a lot of opposition news, otherwise how would we know what is being said and done by the countries hypercrits. How could parties like the Socialists put themselves into a governmental position and expect to run a country with the idiotic views and so called ideoligies they say they pocess, when all they are capable of doing is running their own government and people down instead of helping people to live a better life away from communism and the like. A prime example as to what they think and act was their absence from parliament on President Aders inaugaration. Then there was the “F” insults from a Jobbik member to a Fidesz member, some one who supposed to stand in parliament representing the people of their own country. In any other country, these parties would have been kicked out of parliament never to show their twisted faces again.

    • Havelaar

      ” In any other country, these parties would have been kicked out of parliament never to show their twisted faces again.”

      Tell me in which countries?

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.