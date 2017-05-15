The interior ministry has dismissed press reports suggesting that Hungary’s southern border fences have been electrified. In a statement, the ministry denied the reports, published by portal index.hu and other outlets, and said that Hungary’s fences were not on high voltage. The statement added, however, that a 10-kilometre long “security signal system using electric impulses” has been deployed parallel with the fence. According to the document, the signal apparatus will be completed along the entire Hungary- Serbia border. The signal system is not dangerous for human life, the ministry said in its statement.
Authorities deny reports on Hungary’s border fence being electrified
