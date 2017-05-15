 
May 15th, 2017

Gov’t must repay HUF 18 billion to EC for irregular public procurements

By

The Hungarian government must repay 18 billion forints (EUR 58 million) to the European Commission as a result of irregular public procurements connected to the implementation of the Uniform Monitoring and Information System (EMIR), the government information centre said on Sunday. “Following the largest ever corruption scandal linked to metro line four, this is the second highest amount that Hungary must refund,” the centre said.

The European Union has uncovered serious irregularities in connection with eight contracts signed between 2003 and 2009, the statement said. It has been revealed that the state bodies involved seriously violated public procurement rules and harmed Hungarian state interests when they commissioned the company Welt 2000 to operate an IT system that managed 12 billion forints, the statement added.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • So it took ‘bloody foreigners in Brussels (probably homosexual non-European immigrants)’ to expose large scale organised fraud, which Fidesz has not been able to discover after being in power for 7 years…especially after winning the 2010 Election on punishing fraud…efficient as usual Fidesz, except enriching themselves, of course.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.