Orbán discusses ties with Erdogan, lays wreath on Communist monument at Tienanmen Square in Beijing

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Beijing over the weekend to discuss bilateral relations and he also met his Mongolian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of water management, the pharmaceutical industry and sports, the prime minister’s press chief said. At their talks ahead of the One Belt, One Road forum, Orbán and Erdoğan agreed on plans to have the president attend the unveiling of the reconstructed 16th-century tomb of Gül Baba in Budapest, Bertalan Havasi said. Erdoğan invited Orbán for an official visit to Ankara which the prime minister accepted, Havasi said.

Orbán and Mongolian counterpart Jargaltulga Erdenebat underlined the importance of the scholarship programme between Hungary and Mongolia allowing Hungarian and Mongolian university students to pursue studies in each other’s countries, Havasi said.

Orbán also laid a wreath on the Monument of the Nation’s Heoroes, the most important shrine of Communist China at Tienanmen Square in Beijing. Tienanmen Square is known all over the world as the venue of a massive student protest against the Communist system in 1989, which was ended by a bloody assault of the army on June 3, during which thousands of protesters were killed. Fidesz – known as the Alliance of Young Democrats that time – condemned the massacre in an announcement then.