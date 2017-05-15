 
May 15th, 2017

Orbán discusses ties with Erdogan, lays wreath on Communist monument at Tienanmen Square in Beijing

By

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Beijing over the weekend to discuss bilateral relations and he also met his Mongolian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of water management, the pharmaceutical industry and sports, the prime minister’s press chief said. At their talks ahead of the One Belt, One Road forum, Orbán and Erdoğan agreed on plans to have the president attend the unveiling of the reconstructed 16th-century tomb of Gül Baba in Budapest, Bertalan Havasi said. Erdoğan invited Orbán for an official visit to Ankara which the prime minister accepted, Havasi said.

Orbán and Mongolian counterpart Jargaltulga Erdenebat underlined the importance of the scholarship programme between Hungary and Mongolia allowing Hungarian and Mongolian university students to pursue studies in each other’s countries, Havasi said.

Orbán also laid a wreath on the Monument of the Nation’s Heoroes, the most important shrine of Communist China at Tienanmen Square in Beijing. Tienanmen Square is known all over the world as the venue of a massive student protest against the Communist system in 1989, which was ended by a bloody assault of the army on June 3, during which thousands of protesters were killed. Fidesz – known as the Alliance of Young Democrats that time – condemned the massacre in an announcement then.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • National Hiphop

    “It’s coming through a hole in the air
    From those nights in Tienanmen Square
    It’s coming from the feel
    That this ain’t exactly real
    Or it’s real, but it ain’t exactly there
    From the wars against disorder
    From the sirens night and day
    From the fires of the homeless
    From the ashes of the gay
    Democracy is coming to…”

    • wolfi

      Leonard was one of the greatest, thanks!
      I still remember the strange feeling I had visiting Tienanmen Square in Beijing (just across from the Forbidden City) on a business trip – at minus 5 degrees in January 1991. There weren’t too many people there – just a lot of soldiers, soldiers …
      Interesting combination of people in that meeting in China – interesting also to see who wasn’t invited or who didn’t want to come.

  • to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of water management

    There we had that Fidesz’ company again – The Hungarian company that gets plugged on EVERY trip the Foreign Ministry is involved in.
    No wonder they do not trade their shares publicly – they have a winning marketing concept – the Hungarian Tax Payers pays everything.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.