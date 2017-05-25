 
May 25th, 2017

Hungarian Football Association fines Budapest club after fans chant abuse at Orbán

By

The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) fined Újpest FC HUF 400,000 last week, partly because the club’s fans chanted abuse including the name of the prime minister during a league match against heavily state-sponsored Videoton FC. This is the first time a football club was sanctioned in Hungary because fans used foul language related to a politician, reports mno.hu, daily Magyar Nemzet’s online edition.

Újpest FC was handed the fine as its fans called on Videoton’s supporters to “get engaged in oral sex” with Viktor Orbán. This chant is well-known throughout the terraces of the Hungarian first league, as the prime minister is a well-known supporter of the Székesfehérvár klub. Videoton is owned by István Garancsi, one of the business tycoons in Orbán’s inner circle, and also sponsored by a number of companies favoured to carry out state-funded projects.

MLSZ’s official reasoning cited “abuse aimed at a politician” for the disciplinary action, signalling the first time a fine was imposed as a result of chanting obscenities related to a public personality. The football association’s spokesman confirmed to the daily that the decision was made because “political messages cannot be uttered in any form inside a stadium during matches.”

  • The football association’s spokesman confirmed to the daily that the decision was made because “political messages cannot be uttered in any form inside a stadium during matches.”

    Yes, only in Communist Hungary calls “on Videoton’s supporters to “get engaged in oral sex” with Viktor Orbán” is a “political message”.

    • pantanifan

      I know in the UK the main reason for 2 clubs in each major city was religion (one Protestant, one Catholic), but in Budapest at least part of the history and fan base of the big clubs is politically related: no surprise that Fradi were relegated when MSZP/SZDSZ were in power and ex-Újpest people were in charge of the Hungarian FA.
      Wouldn’t be surprised, given Mr. Orbán’s obsession with football, if there is political interference in the decisions of the Hungarian FA…

      • National Hiphop

        Check your football history books: neither of the big Budapest clubs (MTK, Újpest, FTC, Honvéd, Vasas) started out as politically related. Politics played a part indeed over the course of time, especially in the 1950s, but the fans’ choices of clubs have deeper roots than that.

        FTC amply earned that relegation for their dodgy finances in 2006, that was not a politically motivated decision. Their ultras were happy to take part in the riots that autumn though.

        The present anomalies seem to have an interesting effect on fans: Honvéd received lots of supporting messages from fans of other teams before their title-deciding match against Videoton last week. Seems like many FTC fans are not over the moon about being in the pocket of Fidesz, either.

        • pantanifan

          I’m sure you know more about the history of football in Hungary than I do (as a casual observer) and so I’ll accept your correction! I don’t know enough about the FTC relegation to comment except to ask whether you think it would still have happened under a Fidesz-led govt.?

          • National Hiphop

            I’m really not sure. Those were different times though as the state did not want to influence everything – see democratic transition vs authoritarian.
            Gyurcsány was such an ideal scapegoat the fans were eager to blame him. I found it funny when an educated guy told me dead seriously “I’ll never forgive them relegating Fradi!” While the club had debt coming out of its ears by 2006…
            Anyway, imagine what would happen if Orbán really wanted to erase a club. If would happen almost overnight, I guess.

          • pantanifan

            Anyway hope Danko Lazovic has recovered from the terrible injury he seems to have suffereed 🙂

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbObVV-B_eY

          • National Hiphop

            That was an awesome theatrical performance. I count myself lucky to have witnessed it on the spot :))

  • ViktorZorroban

    Every Natural Born Fidesznik knows that it’s not true that “Orbán egy geci!” People who say that Orban’s cum is just ordinary schlong juice should have a look under a microscope. According to Matolcsy, it’s pure 2-ball throat cream, the nut butter that makes Magyar Miracles happen.

