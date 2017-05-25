Hungarian Football Association fines Budapest club after fans chant abuse at Orbán

The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) fined Újpest FC HUF 400,000 last week, partly because the club’s fans chanted abuse including the name of the prime minister during a league match against heavily state-sponsored Videoton FC. This is the first time a football club was sanctioned in Hungary because fans used foul language related to a politician, reports mno.hu, daily Magyar Nemzet’s online edition.

Újpest FC was handed the fine as its fans called on Videoton’s supporters to “get engaged in oral sex” with Viktor Orbán. This chant is well-known throughout the terraces of the Hungarian first league, as the prime minister is a well-known supporter of the Székesfehérvár klub. Videoton is owned by István Garancsi, one of the business tycoons in Orbán’s inner circle, and also sponsored by a number of companies favoured to carry out state-funded projects.

MLSZ’s official reasoning cited “abuse aimed at a politician” for the disciplinary action, signalling the first time a fine was imposed as a result of chanting obscenities related to a public personality. The football association’s spokesman confirmed to the daily that the decision was made because “political messages cannot be uttered in any form inside a stadium during matches.”