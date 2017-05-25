 
May 25th, 2017

LMP and Socialists call on gov’t to stop lying to US and Hungary’s public about CEU

By

Green LMP and the Socialist Party called on the government to stop lying about the Central European University in light of the recent position stated by the US government on the CEU. The US State Department said on Tuesday that it had no authority or intention to enter into negotiations on the operation of Central European University or other universities in Hungary, and urged Hungary to suspend implementation of its amended higher education law. The CEU, founded by US financier George Soros, said the new legislation would make its continued operation in Budapest impossible.

Bernadett Szél, the co-leader of LMP, said it had become clear from the State Department’s standpoint that the Hungarian government would be unable to fulfil requirements set by the law. “It is time to stop the false propaganda and misleading the public,” Szél said in a statement. She called for the law’s withdrawal, saying this would be the only acceptable measure in response to the infringement procedure notification sent to the government by the European Commission.

The Socialists blamed the government for lying and deceiving both the United States and the Hungarian public. The government has not made any contact at all with the State of New York where CEU is registered, lawmaker Ágnes Kunhalmi told a press conference. “The ball now is in the government’s court since neither the US, nor the State of New York or the CEU can take any further action,” she said.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Hungary is founded on lies. It already started with Holy King Stephen I, whose healing miracles are attributed by modern science to either mass psychosis or deception. Hungarians always loved to be fooled, so we should thank God for all the fake news and hate speech our Fidesznik prophets are spreading.

  • wolfi

    From Hungarian Spectrum:

    CEU will host an international conference on academic freedom on June 22
    where the keynote speaker will be Mario Vargas Llosa, the Nobel
    Prize-winning Peruvian writer. At the graduation ceremony former German
    president Joachim Gauck will receive the Open Society Prize,
    which “is awarded annually to an outstanding individual or organization
    whose achievements have contributed substantially to the creation of an
    open society.”

    It’s very fitting in a way that Mr Gauck will be here to receive that Open Society prize!

    May I remind everyone that he got kind of famous after 1990 as the
    director of the office for lustration that made all Stasi (secret
    police) records available for everybody to look at.
    Something that Fidesz has until now not been willing to do – we of course know why:

    Because they have too many corpses in the cellar!

    I’m sure that all those Fidesz mafiosi who were members of the secret
    police once (anybody just right now thinking of Putin?) are not amused by this …

