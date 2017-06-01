Ambulance workers protest for higher wages and better working conditions in Budapest

Around 200 ambulance workers and supporters held a demonstration in front of the National Ambulance Service Headquarters in Budapest demanding higher wages and better working condition. At the demonstration dubbed “Enough!” and organised by unions for ambulance workers, Zsolt Kusper, head of the Hungarian Ambulance Workers’ Federation (MOMSZ), said that they will carry on demonstrating until they achieve a net wage hike to the level of current gross wages. Kusper called government claims that ambulance workers’ wages averaged a monthly 239,000 forints (EUR 776.5) false, and said that net wages in the sector are around 119,000 forints. Currently around 7,800 people work in the sector, Kusper noted.

Imre László of the Democratic Coalition (DK) party called for a full revamp of the ambulance service’s vehicle fleet and an immediate wage rise. Co-leader of green LMP, Ákos Hadházy, said that the party will submit an amendment proposal to the 2018 budget bill allocating 21 billion forints to wage hikes. This would constitute a 60% rise as opposed to the 10% ruling Fidesz offers, he said. The Dialogue Party proposes to amend the 2018 budget and allocate 10 billion forints to the wage hikes. The funds should come from the allocations for the Paks 2 nuclear plant upgrade investment, Tímea Szabó, the party’s co-leader, said.