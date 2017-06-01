Jobbik proposes investigation on Fidesz’s security personnel

The Jobbik party has urged parliament’s national security committee to probe press reports stating that security at several Fidesz events had been provided by dubious figures who may not be on the right side of the law. Jobbik spokesman Ádám Mirkóczki referred to a forum last week at which Fidesz’s Antal Rogán and Szilárd Németh met local residents in Budapest. Besides the police, a security firm whose head is linked to a number of crimes secured the event, he said. It was questionable that a firm being investigated by the police was working with them side by side, he said, adding that it should be revealed who paid them.

Dubious figures now turn up at events organised by the ruling party routinely, Mirkóczki said, adding that the committee should dedicate a special session to the matter, and hear the national security services, the police, the prosecutor’s office, and the Constitutional Protection Office. Mirkóczki said that if Fidesz declines to support the investigation they will indirectly admit to having such ties.