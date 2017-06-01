Socialist PM candidate Botka: most Hungarians are pro-Europe

László Botka, the prime minister candidate of the Socialist Party, said that he wants to convey the message during his trip to Brussels that unlike the Orbán government, the vast majority of Hungarians support Europe. In a statement, Botka stated that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared war on the European Union in the pursuit of unlimited power. Europe should know that Hungary does not want to become Putin’s colony and does not want the Iron Curtain to descend again, he added.

Botka said that Orbán and the EU were jointly responsible for making Hungarians fearful of migrants. He argued that while ineffective European leaders were playing for time and unable to make decisions, Orbán had used the vacuum to incite hatred. Orbán meanwhile has “turned 20,000 real economic migrants of uncertain origin loose on Europe” through the Hungarian government’s residency bond scheme, he said, adding that a number of terrorists and criminals were possibly among them. “We must not let Orbán destroy Europe and dismantle Hungary’s constitutional democracy in an effort to secure his own power,” Botka said.