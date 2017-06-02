Gov’t to launch HUF 2 billion scheme to keep Roma girls in education

The government is launching a 2 billion forint (EUR 6.5 million) scheme aimed at keeping school-age Roma girls in education for as long as possible, the state secretary for social affairs said in Cserdi, a village in south-western Hungary. The scheme for Roma girls between ages of 10 and 18 involves organising mentored community activities with the inclusion of their families, Károly Czibere told the press in the village largely populated by Roma. The focus is on girls on the threshold of failing their exams or those forced to repeat a school year, as well as on those living in extreme poverty.