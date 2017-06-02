 
June 2nd, 2017

Orbán shocked by Trump’s move to quit Paris Climate Agreement

By

Commenting on the United States decision to quit the Paris Climate Agreement, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he was “shocked” and noted “the Hungarian consensus” that “climate change is a reality, it is a threat and it is of a global nature requiring global-level action”. “The decision of the US president flies in the face of all this,” Orbán said in an interview to public radio, adding that understanding the ramifications of Donald Trump’s move would require a lot more reflection.

Answering a question suggesting that neither German Chancellor Angela Merkel nor Martin Schulz, the Social Democrats’ chancellor candidate, considered the US a reliable partner, Orbán said “the Germans should show more modesty when it comes to remarks like that”. He argued that “generalising statements have proved to be dangerous in European history”. He insisted that Europe “has not been able to find the way to serve the interests of its citizens in the past 100 years without cooperation from the US,” he said, adding that he was hopeful neither Germany nor the US would quit that cooperation.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • FUCeausescu

    What is there to be shocked about? He promised and he delivered. It is certainly more honest than what Canada is doing, namely promising it will cut emissions, while in reality it is unable to even come close to meeting its pledge. And it is certainly better than what the EU is going to do, namely once more fall on the sword and sacrifice itself, its economy and the well-being of its citizens for the greater global good. Not that it will help much. the EU can order its 500 million citizens to drown themselves so they won’t pollute, they may even order the cows to stop farting, and it will not make much difference to the overall global trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions. The EU is simply too small and the rest of the world will fail to meet its obligations.

    • pantanifan

      So nobody should bother trying to protect the environment?

      • FUCeausescu

        Yes we should. Climate change is a real problem. But in economic terms the world’s climate is a public good, just like your neighborhood sidewalk. Now humans figured out thousands of years ago, when the first towns appeared that building and maintaining the town’s infrastructure cannot depend on unilateral self-sacrifice, in other words people voluntarily building and maintaining the infrastructure. They came up with tax levies to get it done. Just think what your local sidewalk would look like if your town would stop taxing in order to maintain it and instead announce that all citizens should voluntarily maintain it for the greater public good. The Paris accord and Kyoto before it, were both based on this Utopian concept of voluntary self-sacrifice, which is why Kyoto failed and so will Paris. What the world really needs is a mechanism to encourage cleaner economies. My personal view is that global trade tariffs need to be adjusted and standardized in a manner which will impose tariffs based on each country’s environmental footprint per unit of GDP. I know it is not very appealing, because it contains no idealism, but it is the real-world solution which would work. All it needs is a majority of world by GDP size to agree to implement it and impose it on everyone (again, sounds horrible, but it would work). I’m afraid that none of this will happen, because we are living in the age of idealism, so we will waist a few more decades we don’t have on such nonsense.

        • pantanifan

          Whichever solution we choose, it will make little difference if at least all the major industrial countries don’ t agree to it or change their minds with a change of government. How long will it take for a global trade agreement to be signed?
          If you want to criticise the idealism of the green movement, that’s fine – i think they underplay the importance of exponential population growth, but surely any agreement will have to be reached by consensus? In my opinion trump’s move will not help promote consensus

          • FUCeausescu

            Yes, but with my idea you do not need unanimous consensus, just majority of global GDP consensus, which could have been achieved before Trump, if our great leaders wouldn’t have been chasing unicorns. And after Trump is gone, there will be another oportunity to do so again, its just that idealism gets in the way of such concepts ever being embraced.

          • So you actually mean that some countries – not US, China and Russia of course, but the normal idealistic ones, like the EU, Canada and Australia, should suddenly decide to trade at worse rates, than the non-idealistic ones and suddenly the environment would be better?

            Pls explain how you would ‘force’ these non-idealistic countries, like the US, China, Russia, India and the rest of the 3rd World, to accept these worse rates from EU/Canada/Australia?
            Would you not be the first one to complain over these idiots in the EU destroying their own trade just for some idealistic ideas on Global Warming?

          • FUCeausescu

            No, genius, those idiots in the EU would be geniuses to adopt such a plan, because Europe is already one of the most efficient places when it comes to emissions/GDP. The US, Japan, Canada and Australia would also be able to get on board easily. China, Russia, Saudi Arabia would have a harder time accepting it. But the Idiots in the EU would not be truly idiots if they would not remain idiots.

          • CG Walkman

            Your proposal is a non-starter. The WTO works on consensus to get anything passed, so the more likely outcome (if trade is ever going to be linked with emissions) will be not emissions/GDP, but emissions per capita. Countries like Australia, US, Luxembourg will join Russia and other extraction commodity producers into being the biggest polluters. China and India would not be affected, and Saudi Arabia is not even a WTO member, and their only export, oil, will still be traded on the world market unaffected by WTO rules.

          • FUCeausescu

            It doesn’t have to happen through the WTO.

          • “China, Russia, Saudi Arabia would have a harder time accepting it”

            So, WHY should these heavy polluters want to sign up to something that would make them earn less, especially as the sales-price for oil is so low the latter two has severe problems balancing their budgets?
            China’s elite are doing pro-environmental things because they are afraid of a ‘Soros-led colour revolution’ due to extreme pollution in many part of China, but it is a good question why they would in reality give money to the EU for this (by signing a trade agreement that would make their trade more expensive…).

            You have no answers on that, you do not even try – just attacking the EU, then that is what a pro-Kremlin troll does best.

          • FUCeausescu

            That is where the imposing part comes in. Like I said, all is needed is a majority of world’s GDP to get it started.

          • Yes, but the Three Big are (according to IMF 2017):
            1) The US (which officially do not believe in Global Warming – just a Chinese Hoax)

            2) The EU – who you always blame for everything

            3) China – who just trying to avoid a ‘Soros-led colour revolution’ with some not so polluted air and water domestically, but no real interest about Global Warming

            So the EU must lead (as usual), take all the risk and get all the blame…no wonder you hide in North-America…
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2e2577f8b7efe131299b0118010953acdf0f57e585145c3405b990078f089daf.png

          • FUCeausescu

            That is why it should have been done before Trump became president, instead of chasing unicorns.

          • Of course – the EU is always to blame, never Russia and its proxy, Drumpf… https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c5c31c13a310bc998d13aa3ad28655bc39d344d3661fe1e67f35f43ec54452db.jpg

        • “My personal view is that global trade tariffs need to be adjusted and standardized in a manner which will impose tariffs based on each country’s environmental footprint per unit of GDP”

          So you are against a common consensus involving all countries on the Planet, except three (the US, Nicaragua and Syria) and wants to implement a “World Government” that would forcible force everybody to follow something they decided – What happened to ‘National Sovereignty ‘ suddenly?
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b5641ffa835d196f7a8b8aba826d86341fbb021d7ab8ca1168106d77ad6eacdc.jpg

          • FUCeausescu

            As I pointed out, only the EU fools will live up to those pledges. In effect, there is no practical difference between what the US will do and what Canada will do. And no, standardized trade rules does not mean world government.

          • CG Walkman

            Standardized trade rules are what exist under the WTO.

          • FUCeausescu

            Yes, so just introduce some new mechanisms meant to promote a cleaner economy at national level, with each country choosing the optimal path.

          • CG Walkman

            Somehow, I don’t think the world takes its cue from an obscure web poster who hasn’t yet understood the theories which drive trade, or how multilateral treaties are negotiated.

          • “standardized trade rules does not mean world government”

            WTO is a somewhat World Government for international trade – they decide which tariffs are OK and which ones are not and the decide who should pay fines for breaking the common rules.

            Of course any country may exit WTO, but the financial effect of that is normally huge, so when you are in, you stay in.

            Now you just need to explain why WTO would be involved in the question of Global Warming – officially the US does not believe in it, Russia does not care and China just cares enough to clean up their own environment, so people stop rioting.

            The most interesting fact is that renewable energy is THE cheapest energy-form for the Developing World (when you need to build up the total infrastructure also) and that is why China and India have a huge chance of managing their goals under the Paris Agreement.
            This fact happened 10-15 years earlier than previously thought and that is extremely good.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.