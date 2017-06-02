Orbán shocked by Trump’s move to quit Paris Climate Agreement

Commenting on the United States decision to quit the Paris Climate Agreement, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he was “shocked” and noted “the Hungarian consensus” that “climate change is a reality, it is a threat and it is of a global nature requiring global-level action”. “The decision of the US president flies in the face of all this,” Orbán said in an interview to public radio, adding that understanding the ramifications of Donald Trump’s move would require a lot more reflection.

Answering a question suggesting that neither German Chancellor Angela Merkel nor Martin Schulz, the Social Democrats’ chancellor candidate, considered the US a reliable partner, Orbán said “the Germans should show more modesty when it comes to remarks like that”. He argued that “generalising statements have proved to be dangerous in European history”. He insisted that Europe “has not been able to find the way to serve the interests of its citizens in the past 100 years without cooperation from the US,” he said, adding that he was hopeful neither Germany nor the US would quit that cooperation.