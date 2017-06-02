 
June 2nd, 2017

PMI rises to 62.1 points in May

By

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) stood at 62.1 points in May, rising from 56.2 in April, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said. An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index rose and remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was also higher and continued to show expansion. The employment index rose further over the 50 mark. Delivery times were longer in May. Purchased inventories rose for the fifth month in a row and at a slightly faster pace

  • FUCeausescu

    More proof of Hungary being a “mafia state”. Because we all know that strong economic growth, low deficits, increasing wages and employment, a declining debt/GDP, ratio, declining FX debt, are all symptoms of a mafia state. Oh please, can someone bring the good old days of Gyurcsy back? 7% deficits, debt/GDP from 56% to 82% (now that is impressive growth), and a crap-load of it was FX, and furthermore the consumer FX debt bubble, all of it ending with the IMF needing to come in to prevent default. Now those were the days of Hungary’s march towards economic glory! Stupid Hungarians! How can they not want more of that? Oh Soros, please do something! Hungary needs a Maidan right away. Hungarians need to have their wages and GDP/capita cut in half and the IMF back in pronto, just like in Ukraine, because this horror show cannot go on any longer!.

    • CG Walkman

      Oh riiiiiiiight! Fidesz policy is the reason for the growth in international purchasing orders of the MNCs.

      • wolfi

        Or maybe there is a connection to the low wages in Hungary which make the country still interesting for German companies e g?
        China, Vietnam, Bangladesh also show good numbers in commerce …

        • CG Walkman

          Exactly. During the crisis FUC talks about, many international companies actually did very well because the falling HUF made costs cheaper here, while the products they sold were in Euros. A Narnian company here registered its highest sales in decades at the time, and sales have been increasing since. Nothing has been a result of Fidesz policies, and this is true for most MNCs.

