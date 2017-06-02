PMI rises to 62.1 points in May

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) stood at 62.1 points in May, rising from 56.2 in April, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said. An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index rose and remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was also higher and continued to show expansion. The employment index rose further over the 50 mark. Delivery times were longer in May. Purchased inventories rose for the fifth month in a row and at a slightly faster pace