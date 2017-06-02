 
June 2nd, 2017

Reuters: Hungary must pass law on ‘mafia-like’ Soros-funded NGOs, PM Orban says

By

Hungary will push ahead with legislation to put foreign-funded non-governmental organizations under more scrutiny, as those financed by billionaire George Soros operate as a “mafia-like” network, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban, a right-wing populist, has long criticized civil society organizations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies, and working as paid political activists advocating Soros’ goals.

Source: Hungary must pass law on ‘mafia-like’ Soros-funded NGOs, PM Orban says

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Nobody can say the word “mafia” better than Orban!

    • wolfi

      Internalize might be a better expression …

      Orwell must be very happy looking down.

  • d’oh

    “Aarrgh, beer good, Soros bad! Also, beer good!” – Orban voters

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.