Reuters: Hungary must pass law on ‘mafia-like’ Soros-funded NGOs, PM Orban says

Hungary will push ahead with legislation to put foreign-funded non-governmental organizations under more scrutiny, as those financed by billionaire George Soros operate as a “mafia-like” network, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban, a right-wing populist, has long criticized civil society organizations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies, and working as paid political activists advocating Soros’ goals.