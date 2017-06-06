 
June 6th, 2017

Hungary marks Day of National Cohesion on June 4

By

Hungary marked the Day of National Cohesion on Sunday, the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Trianon, which formally ended WWI for Hungary and ceded about two-thirds of its territory to neighbouring countries. Lajos Kósa, the group leader of Fidesz, said that the past years were evidence of Hungarians’ capacity for national renewal, even after the tragedy of Trianon. “We believe in the strength of national cohesion, because only a strong nation can stand up for itself in the world,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén told public radio that support for Hungarians living outside of the country’s borders had risen by a factor of ten since the governing Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance came to power in 2010. In addition to support for culture and education, Hungary’s government has made grants and preferential credit available to these Hungarians.

The green party LMP said it is important to remember on the Day of National Cohesion that it is everyone’s joint responsibility to learn from the mistakes of the past. Hungary needs to implement a nation policy strategy that offers ethnic Hungarian communities outside of the country the greatest degree of support while respecting their right to self-determination.

Együtt said the Treaty of Trianon and the “pain it causes even today” cannot tear apart the members of the Hungarian nation. Trianon teaches that “minorities living among us are just as much a part of the nation as the majority: if we suppress them, we only hurt ourselves.” The Dialogue party also acknowledged that the impact of the Treaty of Trianon can still be felt today. Hungary needs to be a place where everybody counts and where support is given to Hungarians who have emigrated to maintain their identities, the party said.

  • wolfi

    Trianon and the “pain it causes even today”
    After almost 100 years?
    What if the neighbours start remembering the efforts at Magyarisation? And how Horthy was a willing ally of Hitler (just like Orbán to Putin …) and helped the Nazis with fighting war and killing?
    Everybody else thinks Hungarians must be crazy, especially always remembering the times when they lost – wjhich happened so often …
    Losing must be in their blood, just like suicide.

    I’ve described this before – if you ask a German about Versailles (or an Austrian about the other castle, forgot the name even …) maybe a quarter would say:
    It’s a very nice castle with beautiful gardens!
    And the majority would ask: Versailles – is this a champagne or a wine from Bordeaux?

    • pantanifan

      History affects different countries in different ways. I am neither German, Austrian, nor Hungarian, but would have thought that the Trianon Treaty was at least partly responsible for the rise of Fascism in the 1930’s?

      • wolfi

        Here’s an interesting interview on that with a historian in the

        SPIEGEL:
        http://www.spiegel.de/spiegelgeschichte/faschismus-in-europa-historiker-robert-gerwarth-im-interview-a-1150249.html
        One of the points he makes is that in Italy which was among the winners Fascism rose much quicker than in Germany!

        Only after the economic crisis of the late 30s (inflation – my grandmother once showed me one billion mark banknotes …) did the NSDAP get a larger following. However Hungary is not mentioned …

        • pantanifan

          I guess the war reparations meant that Germany entered the Great Depression in bad economic shape. I remember reading Hans Fallada’s “Kleiner Mann – was nun?” a long time ago, with some really interesting descriptions of this period…

    • Illiberal Revolution

      There was opression of minorities in Hungary. Which is a shame because today we would have no problems if we gave them the ‘Belgian treatment’ !

  • anti-communist

    Of course the brilliant minds of Hungarian Mafia are right. Of the losers of the first world war Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire really only Hungary is punished. It’s pretty obvious already at that time Soros was behind the whole treaty. Hungary lost a big part of it’s territory, but Austria, Germany and the Ottomans weren’t hurt at all. So sad.

