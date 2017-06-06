Hungary marks Day of National Cohesion on June 4

Hungary marked the Day of National Cohesion on Sunday, the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Trianon, which formally ended WWI for Hungary and ceded about two-thirds of its territory to neighbouring countries. Lajos Kósa, the group leader of Fidesz, said that the past years were evidence of Hungarians’ capacity for national renewal, even after the tragedy of Trianon. “We believe in the strength of national cohesion, because only a strong nation can stand up for itself in the world,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén told public radio that support for Hungarians living outside of the country’s borders had risen by a factor of ten since the governing Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance came to power in 2010. In addition to support for culture and education, Hungary’s government has made grants and preferential credit available to these Hungarians.

The green party LMP said it is important to remember on the Day of National Cohesion that it is everyone’s joint responsibility to learn from the mistakes of the past. Hungary needs to implement a nation policy strategy that offers ethnic Hungarian communities outside of the country the greatest degree of support while respecting their right to self-determination.

Együtt said the Treaty of Trianon and the “pain it causes even today” cannot tear apart the members of the Hungarian nation. Trianon teaches that “minorities living among us are just as much a part of the nation as the majority: if we suppress them, we only hurt ourselves.” The Dialogue party also acknowledged that the impact of the Treaty of Trianon can still be felt today. Hungary needs to be a place where everybody counts and where support is given to Hungarians who have emigrated to maintain their identities, the party said.