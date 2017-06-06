Journalists depart as news portal Mandiner gets new owner tied to Orbán adviser

András Tombor, a former chief adviser for the prime minister and provider of “friendly loans” for Árpád Habony, Orbán’s special adviser and the mastermind behind Fidesz’s new media, bought the publisher of online news and commentary portal Mandiner, reports 444.hu.

The pro-Fidesz takeover of the news site happened in a silent manner, there was one single announcement on Mandiner last Thursday informing the readers about the change in ownership and publishing, while also stating that head editor Gellért Rajcsányi will maintain his position. Mandiner had started out as right-wing, pro-Fidesz media outlet, which derived from print publications UFi and Reakció, but they became more critical of Orbán and his government during the last couple of years.

Two of Mandiner’s journalists resigned immediately after the news of the takeover. Beáta Bakó and Martin Bukovics produced a video series called Azonnali kérdések (Immediate Questions) during the last few months, in which they made quick interviews with lawmakers. The series managed to make angry both Fidesz group leader Lajos Kósa – who called the journalist “hienas” in April when they asked him if his palm was itchy too – and House Speaker László Kövér.