 
June 6th, 2017

LMP’s law amendments aim to help single parent families

By

Green party LMP aims to help families in which single parents are raising one child or more with a package of amendments to legislation, the party’s co-chair said. The family policy of governing Fidesz supports mainly over average earners or two-parent families with more than three children, Bernadett Szél said. The government fails to acknowledge that single parent families with children account for one in five families in Hungary, she added. LMP wants to help these vulnerable families by raising the subsidies they receive and allowing them to avail of some of the same benefits that big families now enjoy.

