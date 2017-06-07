 
June 7th, 2017

Hungarian Spectrum – Far-right western politicians in Hungary: Jim Dowson and Nick Griffin

Do you remember what Viktor Orbán said in his “address to the nation” back in February? Instead of admitting migrants from the Middle East and Africa, “we will let in true refugees: Germans, Dutch, French, and Italians, terrified politicians and journalists who here in Hungary want to find the Europe they have lost in their homelands.” The fact is that a number of people–nationalists, opponents of liberal values, members of extreme far-right parties or movements–have been gathering in Hungary for some time. After all, Hungary is the only country in the European Union where “two extreme far-right parties, the governing Fidesz and Jobbik, the largest opposition party, make up most of the National Assembly,” as Carol Schaeffer pointed out in The Atlantic.

  • Marta Burka

    Remember London, Paris, Niece, Brussels, Germany at large, and the terrorist attacks. There were also 400,000 migrants who invaded Hungary and did not observe any of the laws. Those are just some of the reasons for Hungary’s decision. It is an acceptable fact that if jump into the middle of Atlantic and there are no boats around you, you will probably drown. Hungary’s experience with migrants was so bad that the country does not wish to repeat it not does it wants its citizens to be murdered, robbed or raped.

    Unfortunately, there are no sure way of sorting out the good from the bad, Hungary decided to provide a safe environment for its citizens.

