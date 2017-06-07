 
June 7th, 2017

Hungary to extradite Holocaust denier Horst Mahler to Germany

By

Horst Mahler, a former German lawyer sentenced to prison for Holocaust denial, is to be extradited to his homeland, the Budapest Court of Appeals said. Mahler was apprehended in the western Hungarian town of Sopron on May 15 on the basis of an international arrest warrant. The ruling to transport him to Germany is in force. According to international regulations, Hungary can keep Mahler in custody until June 16 and is to set him free afterwards, should Germany not receive him until then.

Mahler was sentenced to 10 years of prison in 2009 for Holocaust denial in Germany. The sentence was suspended to allow the 81-year-old to receive medical treatment, and was to be resumed after the treatment was completed. Mahler, however, failed to comply with the rules of suspension, and travelled to Hungary. The Hungarian authorities detained him as soon as he entered the country.

Mahler first reached prominence as a founding member and lawyer in service of the Red Army Faction (RAF), a militant, far-left group in 1970’s Germany. He was sentenced to 14 years of prison for several crimes committed in league with RAF. In the 1990s, however, Mahler turned to far-right extremism, and became a member of the neo-Nazi German National Democratic Party (NPD) in 2000. Since then, he has been sentenced by German courts for Holocaust denial on several occasions.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Illiberal Revolution

    Hungary, the only country in Europe to put international law and obligations above ideological differences.

    • ViktorZorroban

      Absolutely. And 115% corruption free too!

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.