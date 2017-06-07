 
June 7th, 2017

Jobbik vows to introduce new pension calculation system

By

The Jobbik party has promised to introduce a new system for calculating and raising pensions if it came to power. Addressing a parliamentary debate on pensions, Jobbik deputy leader Tamás Sneider said spending on pensions in Hungary was too low. He noted that Hungary had spent 11% of GDP on pensions in 2009 but only 9% by 2014. Meanwhile, the European Union average for public pension spending is 13%, he noted.

Another problem with Hungary’s pension system is that low wages result in more and more pensioners receiving very low pensions, he said. This is especially prevalent in sectors like health care and the social sector, he said. If Jobbik came to power, it would give bigger hikes to low pensions and introduce changes to the pension system on a sector-by-sector basis. Sneider also criticised the system of so-called “luxury pensions” which he said had been introduced by ruling Fidesz and had resulted in pensions as high as 2 million forints (EUR 6,500). He said his party would also allow men to retire after 40 years of work.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Yes, one can notice the election is coming up next year…
    The Hungarian Pension system was destroyed by Fidesz in 2011, when it stole the 2nd leg of any modern three-leg pension system:
    1) State pension, based on how much money the State can spend this year.
    2) Mandatory personal contribution to build up a future personal fund.
    3) Volunteer personal contribution with a tax-rebate. to build up a future personal fund, mainly for mid-class.

    By stealing the 2nd leg, for a short-eyed political win, Fidesz destroyed the economy for Hungarians for the next two-three generations.
    Maybe we will get an EU-wide pension system eventually, that will smooth over the differences between different member states, but then it is a good question if Hungary will be part of that EU…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.