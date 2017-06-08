Democratic Coalition continues to seek cooperation with the Socialist Party

Ferenc Gyurcsány, leader of the Democratic Coalition (DK) party, has asked Socialist PM candidate László Botka in a letter to resume talks aimed at cooperation between the two parties ahead of next year’s election. DK deputy chair Ágnes Vadai told a press conference on Wednesday that cooperation within the opposition was necessary to oust the government. She added, however, this would require “dialogue and negotiations”. She insisted that no party in the “democratic opposition” had accepted Botka’s conditions set earlier, which she called an “ultimatum”.

On May 30, Botka called Gyurcsány an “obstacle” in the leftist opposition’s efforts to replace the government. At that time, Botka insisted that cooperation should rest on a common programme and a joint election list and joint individual candidates. Speaking at a press conference held on another subject, Socialist MP Tamás Harangozó said “Gyurcsány is not the solution” and insisted that it was not possible to win an election and “prevent any further looting by (ruling) Fidesz” with him. He said his party accepted Botka’s condition that “emblematic politicians of the pre-2010 era would not be helped to the forefront of politics”.