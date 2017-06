The wife of former Fidesz MP and current mayor of Edelény Oszkár Molnár applied for EU grants worth HUF 25.7 million (USD 94,000) in 2013 to build a syrup-making facility but uses the finished building as the family’s home, reports mno.hu. Mrs Molnár pledged to operate the facility sustainably for five years, however Magyar Nemzet did not find any trace of its syrup products in Edelény.