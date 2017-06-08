 
June 8th, 2017

Fidesz proposes banning “political” billboard ads outside campaign period

By

Fidesz will propose banning all political billboard posters outside the election campaign period, the party’s deputy group leader told a news conference. Gergely Gulyás said Lajos Simicska, a businessman with media and advertising interests, was behind the current poster campaign of the radical nationalist Jobbik party depicting Fidesz personalities as thieves. Simicska was once a key figure in Fidesz until he fell out with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Gulyás accused Simicska of “buying” Jobbik. He claimed that those who vote for a transparency bill which aims to block covert party financing—requiring a two-thirds majority to pass— would be “on the side of thwarting corruption”.

Gábor Staudt of Jobbik said in a statement that the proposal “puts dictatorships of developing countries to shame”, infringed on the freedom of expression and opinion and was likely unconstitutional. “Fidesz will stop at nothing to make campaigning for the opposition impossible and its own messages the only ones available”, he said. By the same standards, ads appearing in media outlets could also be banned, he said. The media is, however, largely government dominated, and so Fidesz has no interest in curbing ads there, he said..

  • Clearly this type of law will be struck down by both the Hungarian Constitutional Court and by any European Court.
    It is an obvious attempt to stop any other opinion than the Government’s (whoever is in the Government).

    I also think that it will be extremely hard to define what is ‘political’, if you getting companies marketing ‘The Lie Product’, or ‘The BullShit Indicator’, all code of course for Fidesz (or whoever is in the Government).

