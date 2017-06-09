Gov’t official holds talks on support for persecuted Christians

Tamás Török, Hungarian deputy state secretary in charge of support for persecuted Christians, has held talks with International Criminal Court president Fernandez de Gurmendi, Hungarian ICC judge Péter Kovács and Dutch lawmakers in The Hague. Török briefed them about the operation of the Hungarian state secretariat set up for the purpose last October, discussed cooperation opportunities, and presented a resolution in which Hungary’s five parliamentary parties unanimously condemned the persecution of Christians and genocides committed in the Middle East and Africa, and expressed support for the persecuted.

Török said the state secretariat would host a world meeting in early October where church leaders from the Middle East will speak about the trials and tribulations of their communities. The Dutch partners agreed on the need to boost cooperation so that persecuted Christians should get appropriate guarantees for their safe return to their homeland.