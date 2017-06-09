Jobbik proposes measures to prevent further exodus of Hungarians

Jobbik proposes a wage union, a rental housing scheme and the possibility of voting by mail as measures to prevent a further exodus of Hungarians, a lawmaker of the party said. There are around 500,000 Hungarians working currently abroad and according to fresh statistics another 370,000 are considering to leave the country in hope of better prospects. To reverse this trend, Jobbik urges increasing Hungarian wages to western European levels, Dóra Dúró said.

The party also calls for introducing a rental homes scheme to support couples wanting to raise more than one child, Dúró added. She argued that 80% of young couples decide against raising a second or third child citing inappropriate housing conditions. The party would also introduce a system enabling Hungarian citizens abroad to vote in Hungarian elections by mail, she said, arguing that such a measure would strengthen those citizens’ bond with their home country. Dúró welcomed the government’s recent measure supporting the expansion of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) which scheme Jobbik had already proposed several years ago.