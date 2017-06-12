 
June 12th, 2017

Associates of ruling party seen increasingly turning to “thugs” to settle disputes

Governing Fidesz party has a history of solving certain “sensitive” issues via the services of thug-like enforcers, writes nepszava.hu. Several of these thugs are linked to Fidesz’s deputy leader Gábor Kubatov and the security firm of Ferencvárosi Torna Club (FTC), a popular Budapest sports club, of which he is currently the chairman of. The thugs were most recently deployed to settle a property dispute involving the Ukrainian father of former girlfriend of Árpád Habony, the prime minister’s special adviser.

It appears that the crew of Fradi Security did the bidding of Ukrainian billionaire Eduard Usikov a couple of weeks ago, when about 40 of them occupied the Godunov restaurant in Budapest’s inner city so that the tenant could be removed from the premises. Eyewitnesses spotted Csaba Tóth, FTC’s former security chief, coordinating the bouncers. Tóth has become infamous for his involvement in the assaults against activists protesting the construction of a museum quarter in Budapest’s City Park.

Népszava also wrote a rundown of the most notable cases when “Kubatov’s Boys” were called upon by Fidesz, sometimes instead asking for the assistance of the police. The first major incident took place on 2013 March 7, when mostly student activists climbed into the courtyard of Fidesz’s Lendvay street headquarters in protest of the latest amendment to the basic law of 2011. Instead of calling the police, Fidesz ordered some bouncers to seize and remove the activists from the premises. The security personnel were led by Ferenc Szabó, the former “supporter coordinator” of Fradi Security, who previously did 10 years in prison for murder.

Three weeks later a security firm including an FTC bouncer evicted the Sirály (Seagull) community club from Király street in Budapest’s District VI. This was seen by many as retaliation for the attempt to occupy Fidesz’s headquarters, as Sirály often handed support for civil groups opposing the Orbán government, and held events for Hallgatói Hálózat (The Students’ Network), who organized demonstrations at the time.

On 2013 August 20 an elderly woman was hit in the face by the leader of a group of shaven-headed thugs who prevented a group of counter-demonstrators from entering the official St. Stephen’s Day celebration of Fidesz mayor Máté Kocsis.

The most infamous incident took place on February 23, 2016, when about 20 of Fradi Security’s bouncers blocked the entrance of the National Election Office to prevent a Socialist lawmaker from submitting a referendum question for abolishing the restrictions on Sunday shopping. Although the police idly stood by and later dropped the investigation of the case, it turned out that all of the bouncers had a criminal record, for example of assaulting children, mayhem, drug trafficking, and so on.

Last but not least, two incidents related to Liget Project in Budapest’s City Park. Csaba Tóth and his crew forcefully removed civil activists from a construction site on 2016 July 9. Tóth can be seen yelling at police officers on video recordings of the incidents, while the bouncers managed to break a finger of Márton Gulyás, one of the leaders of the activists. The police ordered investigation for truculence and attempted mayhem against the bouncers after they assaulted activists on a construction site of a venue of at Aquatic World Championship this year on May 19.

