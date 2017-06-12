 
June 12th, 2017

HR minister attends end of year event at Hungarian school in Canada

By

Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog attended a celebratory event marking the end of the academic year at Toronto’s Szent Erzsébet Hungarian School, the largest Hungarian school outside Europe. Balog told MTI by phone that it was “moving and uplifting” to witness that as far as some 8,000 kilometres from their country of origin, even second and third-generation Hungarians nurture their ethnic culture. “These children represent the future of Hungary in Canada,” he added. He gave a speech at the event and, on behalf of President János Áder, decorated the head of the school, Csilla Perényi, with the Hungarian Silver Cross of Merit.

  • I really hope this Hungarian school in Canada fulfills all rules Hungary is putting on foreign schools in Hungary, just to crush CEU…

