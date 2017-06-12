 
June 12th, 2017

Jobbik’s congress elects Gábor Vona as prime minister candidate

By

The congress of Jobbik elected party leader Gábor Vona as prime minister candidate. Vona was backed by 97% of the delegates, spokesman Ádám Mirkóczki said. Addressing the party’s 16th national congress in Budapest, Vona announced a programme for a safer, fairer and free Hungary. Vona pressed for an increase in wages in Hungary and cited his party’s wage union initiative, saying that “Jobbik plans to push this through even from opposition because the principle of equal wage for equal work is missing from the European Union’s basic principles.”

He said ending corruption is a necessary “0 step” and more money must be spent on health care and education. “While Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has a craze for football, my craze would be health services and hospitals,” he said. Vona said he was planning a fair and sustainable pension system and differentiated pension increases would be necessary to make sure that small and medium pensions do not lose their purchasing power.

The Jobbik leader described migration an “alarming threat” but added that emigration is “tragic reality”. The reason Hungarians go to live abroad today is not because they are after adventures, he said. If Jobbik enters government, “radical help” will be offered to career starters and for home creation because there is no future without young people in Hungary, he added. Vona said that instead of joining forces with failed parties that have lost their credit and are responsible for the current situation, Jobbik must join forces with the people that want a change in government.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • So will Vona/”Jobbik” accept a minority post in a future Fidesz-dominated Government, if Fidesz loses the 2018 election and the Parliamentarian majority is just Fidesz and “Jobbik”, or will “Jobbik” stay on as Opposition and let a (minority) center-left Government rule?

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.