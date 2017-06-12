Socialist PM candidate Botka: left wing sole force able to replace Orbán-gov’t

The only force able to replace the Fidesz-led government in next year’s election will be the left wing, László Botka, prime minister candidate of the Socialist Party, told national daily Magyar Nemzet in response to a question whether radical nationalist Jobbik will be the main challenger. He admitted, however, that the current aggregate number of voters supporting the “democratic opposition parties’ would be insufficient for ousting Viktor Orbán’s government. “We still have to win over hundreds of thousands of voters whom we failed to address over the past seven years,” he said.

“There won’t be a major reshuffle in the political arena overnight,” he added. Botka said his dispute with ex-premier and Democratic Coalition leader Ferenc Gyurcsány is of political and strategic rather than personal nature. “My strategy is clear. I seek the alliance of all democrats eager to see a change in government. We need a joint party list and joint candidates in all individual constituencies,” he said.