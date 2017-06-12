 
June 12th, 2017

“Taygetos Act”? – Hungarian President János Áder Signs Controversial Amendment To Public Education Law – Hungary Today

By

Hungarian President János Áder signed a recent amendment to the public education law. Áder said he had consulted with the ombudsman for educational rights prior to signing the legislation, and was assured that worries around the amendment were not justified(…)

Earlier, green opposition LMP criticised the amendment passed by parliament on May 30, saying that it would infringe on the constitutional rights of children to protection and education, and discriminate against the disabled. The opposition Socialist and Democratic Coalition parties also opposed the amendment and said they would request a Constitutional Court scrutiny.

Source: “Taygetos Act”? – Hungarian President János Áder Signs Controversial Amendment To Public Education Law – Hungary Today

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.