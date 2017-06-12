“Taygetos Act”? – Hungarian President János Áder Signs Controversial Amendment To Public Education Law – Hungary Today

Hungarian President János Áder signed a recent amendment to the public education law. Áder said he had consulted with the ombudsman for educational rights prior to signing the legislation, and was assured that worries around the amendment were not justified(…)

Earlier, green opposition LMP criticised the amendment passed by parliament on May 30, saying that it would infringe on the constitutional rights of children to protection and education, and discriminate against the disabled. The opposition Socialist and Democratic Coalition parties also opposed the amendment and said they would request a Constitutional Court scrutiny.