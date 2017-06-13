Breaking and bad: Hungarian parliament passes controversial NGO law – The Budapest Beacon

In a vote split along party lines, the Hungary’s Fidesz-KDNP controlled parliament defied domestic and international criticism and voted Tuesday to adopt the controversial NGO bill. According to critics at home and abroad, the law unfairly stigmatizes NGOs in violation of Hungarian and EU law. The bill was adopted with 130 votes in favor, 44 against, with 24 abstentions(…)

Several Hungarian watchdog organizations and rights groups are expected to challenge the constitutionality of the bill.