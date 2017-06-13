 
June 13th, 2017

Breaking and bad: Hungarian parliament passes controversial NGO law – The Budapest Beacon

By

In a vote split along party lines, the Hungary’s Fidesz-KDNP controlled parliament defied domestic and international criticism and voted Tuesday to adopt the controversial NGO bill. According to critics at home and abroad, the law unfairly stigmatizes NGOs in violation of Hungarian and EU law. The bill was adopted with 130 votes in favor, 44 against, with 24 abstentions(…)

Several Hungarian watchdog organizations and rights groups are expected to challenge the constitutionality of the bill.

Source: Breaking and bad: Hungarian parliament passes controversial NGO law – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • alastairw

    False abuse flags. What a bizarre statement.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.